"I'm a part of the K-Pop fandom": Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along Reveals

In the last few years, the South Korean wave has become bigger than ever. People worldwide enjoy Korean dramas, music, and food and even follow the Korean skincare and beauty regime. Several bands and actors have become household names and have a massive following. Even Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along recently shared that he is a fan of K-pop.

In a post shared on his official Twitter profile, the Nagaland Minister can be seen speaking to talk show host Alobo Naga. In the interview, Temjen Imna reveals that he is a huge K-pop fan. As the clip goes on, he says that he loves watching dance videos of K-pop stars and follows some artists as well on Instagram. In the post that he shared, the Minister wrote, "Haters Gonna Hate, but I'm also a part of the K-Pop Fandom."

Take a look at the post shared by Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed 34,000 times and has more than 2000 likes and several comments. One person wrote, "Janta now wants to see you doing one kpop move." Another person said, "Welcome to crazy world of Kpop and Kdrama. Sir, you want any suggestions? We can send you the list." Someone else added, "Such a great interview! Really a learning experience for me too. Thanks for sharing, Sir' Some tweeple also asked him which bands does he like the most.