'I'm great at my job but neglect my personal life': Woman's mid-30s realisation goes viral

Many people spend years giving their best at work while putting their own needs on hold. Between deadlines, meetings and responsibilities, personal goals often end up taking a back seat. An Instagram post by Shirin Rai Bhardwaj has resonated with many after she reflected on this very pattern and shared how one decision has changed the way she approaches her life. A woman's honest take on work and personal life goes viral. (Instagram/@shirinraigupta)

In the video, Shirin talks about a lesson she learnt after turning 34. She says, "This year, when I turned 34, I had a massive realisation that my life will change when I start treating myself the way I treat my work and my employer. Complete focus. Non-negotiable. The best version of myself goes to me. And I think it has already been a complete game-changer because the decisions I have made since then are the best things I could have done for myself. I don't know why I was waiting for so long. So there it is. My big mid-30s realisation. If it doesn't make your heart sing and makes it sink, out with it."

The text on the video reads, "My big mid-30s realisation."

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Applying workplace habits to personal life In the caption, Shirin explained that many of the qualities that help people succeed at work can also improve their personal lives if they are used with the same level of commitment.

She wrote, "The things that make us great at our jobs can make our whole lives better. Prioritisation. Budget discipline. Strategic thinking. The ability to actually delegate. But so many of us pour all of it into work and then go home and run our personal lives as an afterthought. I'll triple-check a deck like it's non-negotiable but play fast and loose with my workout schedule. I'll audit each rupee of my team's budget and then completely ignore my own. I'll think three steps ahead for everyone but myself. So I'm changing that. Taking everything I've learned over 15 years in corporate and finally pointing it at my own life."

Her message struck a chord with professionals who admitted they often show more discipline at work than they do when it comes to their own health, finances and relationships.