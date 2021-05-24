‘I’m Salman Khan,’ jokes Salman Rushdie after being confused with Salman Khurshid

A tweet by renowned author Salman Rushdie has caught the attention of Twitter users and left many laughing out loud. The author was mistakenly tagged in a tweet by a Twitter user who was replying to a post by senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. Rushdie’s witty reply to the Twitter user has since been going viral.

It all started when Khurshid took to Twitter to share a post about former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and his son, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Here’s what he tweeted:

The post garnered a lot of attention from both supporters as well as critics. However, one of the replies stood out like no other. The Twitter user mistakenly tagged Salman Rushdie in the tweet instead of Salman Khurshid.

The tweet soon began gaining tweeple’s attention. Among those who noticed the gaffe was Rushdie himself. The author replied to the Twitter user by pointing out that she had tagged the wrong person and that he was actor Salman Khan. Take a look at his reply:

The reply created a laughter riot on Twitter. Since being posted, the share has gathered over 11,000 likes and more than 1,400 retweets.

Several Twitter users laughed at the joke while others carried along. “Will the Real Salman Please Stand up,” one said, while another replied, “The Twitter tale of three Salmans!”

What do you think about this witty reply?