'Impossible without 4–5 lakh per month’: IT professional breaks down cost of living in Bengaluru, sparks debate

A 22-year-old IT professional from Bengaluru has sparked widespread debate online after posting a detailed account of the costs involved in maintaining a basic lifestyle in the city. Sharing his concerns on Reddit, the user wrote, “Hi guys 22M, just started my IT job in Bangalore last year after college. I'm earning okayish right now but the future scares me.” Many took to the comments to share their views.(Pexel)

In his post, the user explained that despite leading a modest life without extravagant spending, sustaining a comfortable existence in Bengaluru would require a minimum of ₹4–5 lakh per month after taxes. "It just seems impossible to lead a good life without having at least 4–5LPM after taxes," he wrote. He outlined various monthly expenses, including ₹60,000 for rent near a tech park, ₹11,000 for electricity and maintenance, ₹5,000 for subscriptions, Wi-Fi, and mobile bills, ₹30,000 for car EMI, petrol, and taxes, and ₹20,000 for groceries, daily supplies, and house help. Factoring in future school fees for two children, estimated at ₹20,000 per month, the total cost reached ₹1.5 lakh, even before accounting for discretionary spending or emergencies.

The user also stressed the importance of investments, stating that he plans to allocate ₹1.5 lakh each month towards savings and retirement planning. "This is just 3 lakhs if I don't include anything which could be considered as one-time purchases (Electronics, Gadgets, things for kids, trips etc)," he noted, underscoring how basic living costs, combined with necessary financial planning, push the required income even higher.

Take a look at the post:

The post drew significant attention, with many users weighing in with their own views on the cost of living in Bengaluru. One user commented, "Wow, I guess I was stupid when I claimed 50–60K per month gets you a good life in a city like Bangalore in this post," expressing surprise at the detailed breakdown. Another user criticised the rising costs, writing, "It's idiots like these paying 60k on rent that makes life difficult for the common people," suggesting that high personal spending contributes to the overall inflation in the city.

