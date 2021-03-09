Home / Trending / In a first, Delhi's RK Puram police station gets sanitary napkin vending machine
The inauguration function was attended by representatives of many NGOs, police officers and social workers.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 12:48 PM IST
On the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, an NGO Sangini Saheli installed the vending machine at the police station.(Twitter/@ANI)

A sanitary napkin vending machine has been installed at New Delhi's RK Puram Police Station, making it the first police station in the national capital to have such a provision.

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Monday, an NGO Sangini Saheli installed the vending machine at the police station.

Priyal Bhardwaj, who heads Sangini Saheli, while elaborating on the NGO's work, said: "Our NGO works on the menstrual hygiene front. We supplied 12.5 lakhs of sanitary napkins all over India during the COVID-19 crisis. Bureaucrats volunteered to help us reach many villages".

"This is Delhi's first police station to have a sanitary napkin vending machine. The machine will be of use to the police officers, mahila karamcharis and to the public," she added.

ANI also took to Twitter to share some images:

