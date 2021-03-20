Home / Trending / In a first since 1940, Tiger seen in Maharashtra’s Guatala Autramghat sanctuary
trending

In a first since 1940, Tiger seen in Maharashtra’s Guatala Autramghat sanctuary

Tiger seen in Guatala Autramghat sanctuary, a first after 1940
PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 01:59 PM IST
Tigers were native to this region but vanished in 1940 (representational image)(PTI)

A tiger has been spotted in Guatala Autramghat Wildlife Sanctuary for the first time since 1940, with officials on Friday stating the big cat has strayed from Tipeshwar Sanctuary in Yavatmal, some 330 kilometres from here, in search of prey.

Tiger were native to this region but vanished in 1940, though leopards have flourished with the current numbers being 25, Divisional Forest Officer Vijay Satpute told PTI.

"This tiger, which is a fully grown male, came to the sanctuary around March 11-12 and was spotted in a forest camera on March 15. It belongs to Tipeshwar area and we have confirmed it through its stripes. The route the tiger took to reach here has not been confirmed as it is not collared," Satpute said.

"We have formed seven teams to keep a watch on this tiger. Gautala has good prey base, which may be the reason why it is here. We have found that the tiger has hunted wild boar," he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

World Sparrow Day: Varanasi-based NGO distributes nest boxes and millet

Video of people performing different tricks will leave you stunned

Grimes posts clip of baby X Æ A-Xii’s ‘super fire’ music. People can’t keep calm

Spend a minute to watch this panda ‘exploring new sites’. You won’t regret it

Maharashtra State Wildlife Board member Yadav Tarte Patil said the tiger may have come through Pandharkawda, Umarkhed, some parts of Telangana, Akola, Dnyanganga (Buldhana), Hingoli, and reached Gautala from Ajanta mountain ranges.

"The tiger's journey may be close to 2,000 kilometres. Such corridors should be declared as critical tiger habitat and best wildlife management practices must be implemented to protect such routes," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP