‘In dust we trust’: Nasa posts fascinating pics of 5th brightest galaxy in sky

Do you follow Nasa’s Instagram profile? Then there is a chance you’re aware that it is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who enjoy the videos and images that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. If you’re among them, you will love this new post by the space agency. It shows different pictures of Centaurus A, the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky.

“In dust we trust,” reads the opening line of the description shared alongside the pictures. The next few lines explain about Centaurus A.

“Centaurus A is the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky -- making it an ideal target for amateur astronomers -- and is famous for the dust lane across its middle and a giant jet blasting away from the supermassive black hole at its center!” the caption says further. However that is not all, the caption also describes about the pictures and explains they show Centaurus A in visible light, X-ray light, infrared light, and radio light.

Take a look at the mesmerising images and read the full post:

Since being posted a little over nine hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 1.3 million likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While many who wrote “Wow” to express their reactions, some shared heart emojis.

“Jaw = dropped,” wrote an Instagram user. “Stunning,” shared another. “The universe is so beautiful,” said a third.

What do you think of Nasa’s post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON