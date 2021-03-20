Home / Trending / ‘In dust we trust’: Nasa posts fascinating pics of 5th brightest galaxy in sky
‘In dust we trust’: Nasa posts fascinating pics of 5th brightest galaxy in sky

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 1.3 million likes - and counting.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The image shows the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky Centaurus A.(Instagram/@nasa)

Do you follow Nasa’s Instagram profile? Then there is a chance you’re aware that it is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who enjoy the videos and images that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. If you’re among them, you will love this new post by the space agency. It shows different pictures of Centaurus A, the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky.

“In dust we trust,” reads the opening line of the description shared alongside the pictures. The next few lines explain about Centaurus A.

“Centaurus A is the fifth brightest galaxy in the sky -- making it an ideal target for amateur astronomers -- and is famous for the dust lane across its middle and a giant jet blasting away from the supermassive black hole at its center!” the caption says further. However that is not all, the caption also describes about the pictures and explains they show Centaurus A in visible light, X-ray light, infrared light, and radio light.

Take a look at the mesmerising images and read the full post:

Scientists find fossil of ‘bizarre’ ancient shark with lengthy wing-like fins

Greek archaeologists unearth mini bronze bull idol in ancient Olympia by chance

Baby koala sleeps while clutching a tree, video steals hearts

Take a chill pill and relax with these adorable animals. Watch

Since being posted a little over nine hours ago, the post has already gathered more than 1.3 million likes – and the numbers are quickly increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While many who wrote “Wow” to express their reactions, some shared heart emojis.

“Jaw = dropped,” wrote an Instagram user. “Stunning,” shared another. “The universe is so beautiful,” said a third.

What do you think of Nasa’s post?

nasa

