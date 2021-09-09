Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Incredible pics capture ‘changing moods’ of Odisha’s Puri beach. Seen them yet?
trending

Incredible pics capture ‘changing moods’ of Odisha’s Puri beach. Seen them yet?

The incredible images of Odisha’s Puri beach prompted people to share various comments.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 01:08 PM IST
The image shows Puri beach located in Odisha.(Twitter/@sudarsansand)

A few images capturing the incredible beauty of Odisha's Puri beach have left people mesmerised. There is a chance that the amazing photographs will make you say wow - and that too repeatedly.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda took to Twitter to share the pictures. “Changing moods of Puri beach,” he tweeted along with the photographs. The pictures were originally captured and shared on the micro-blogging site by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. He also re-tweeted the post 

Take a look at the post that may leave you intrigued:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 1,400 likes and counting. It has also accumulated various kinds of comments.

“Absolutely beautiful. Reminds me of an ancient Greek Sailors' saying: Red sky in the night is a Sailor's delight, and a Red sky in the morning is a Sailor's ....?.... Leave it to you to complete this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lovely. It has to be maintained the same way,” expressed another. “Beautifully captured,” commented a third. A few also wrote “Amazing” to express their reactions.

Pattnaik also shared a video of Puri beach in one of his tweets:

What are your thoughts on the images and the video of the Puri beach?

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Little elephant Olorien's ‘distinctive bathing style’ amuses people. Watch

School employees join hands to gift car to custodian, wholesome video goes viral

Bystanders risk their own lives to rescue elderly couple from burning car. Watch

Dog’s reaction to human kissing its sibling first leaves people in splits
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP