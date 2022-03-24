Incredible pics flood Twitter as Srinagar’s iconic Tulip Garden reopens

With over one million flowers in bloom, Kashmir’s iconic Tulip Garden reopened to welcome tourists on Wednesday. The picturesque garden is located in Srinagar. Since its re-opening many have taken to social media, especially Twitter, to post images of the incredible view. There is a chance that those pictures will leave you stunned.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Let’s start with the post shared on the official Twitter profile of The Office of Lt. Governor of J&K. “J&K is calling. Welcome to Asia's largest Tulip Garden, with over one million blooms, opened to the public today. Make a plan to witness sublime beauty of nature and enjoy warm hospitality of the people of J&K UT,” the post is shared with this caption and is completed with two images showcasing the beauty of the garden.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Then there is this image that shows the red and the yellow tulips in bloom:

“Wow” is the word you will be saying after seeing what this Twitter user posted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The #LimitedEdition Tulip Garden opens today! 50+ gardeners have put in their best, over months. Don’t forget to click with them as well!” wrote an IAS officer while posting these images.

What are your thoughts on the images of Srinagar’s iconic Tulip Garden? Did they leave you mesmerised?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON