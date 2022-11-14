Home / Trending / Incredible video of dolphins smashing into a huge school of salmon wows people

Incredible video of dolphins smashing into a huge school of salmon wows people

Published on Nov 14, 2022 11:29 AM IST

The viral video of a few dolphins smashing into a huge school of salmon was posted on Facebook.

The image, taken from the viral Facebook video, shows the school of salmon moments before the dolphins swim through it.
ByTrisha Sengupta

A capture by a Sydney-based fisherman involving aquatic creatures has left people wowed. Shared on Facebook, the video shows a few dolphins smashing into a huge school of salmon. Incredible to watch, the video has prompted a chatter among netizens. There’s a possibility that the drone capture will leave you stunned.

Facebook user Trapman Bermagui posted the video that he captured during one of his fishing trips. “Very lucky today to be filming a monster school of salmon, just as dolphins arrive and totally smash into them… I could hear the noise from 100m away. Incredible to watch in real life. Hopefully the drone did it justice. All off the far south coast,” he wrote and shared the video.

The video was posted a few days ago on November 10. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The video has further gathered about 1,200 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the incredible video.

“Incredible mate, well done. THANK YOU,” praised a Facebook user. “How extraordinary… such a great capture… Well done!,” commented another. “Amazing! Nature you can't beat it! Thanks for sharing your magnificent footage,” expressed a third. “Wow brilliant footage - once in a lifetime that one, awesome,” wrote a fourth.

