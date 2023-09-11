Ind vs Pak: Netizens hail KL Rahul for his impressive performance

As India vs Pakistan match restarted on the reserve day, September 11, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli have been dominating over the Pakistan bowlers. Rahul, in particular has been aggressive and cruised past the 50-run barrier in what is his first game on return from injury.

Ind vs Pakistan Asia Cup match: KL Rahul's performance has impressed many people. (AFP)

After witnessing KL Rahul's impressive performance, the crickter's name started trending on X (formerly Twitter.) Many people are lauding him in today's match.

Check out what people are saying about KL Rahul here:

Heavy rain brought the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match to a halt on September 10. The match was eventually scheduled for the reserve day on September 11. As the match has started again, team India is standing strong against Pakistan. For more live updates on India vs Pakistan match, click here.