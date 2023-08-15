Independence Day 2023: Indian Coast Guard hoists flag underwater. Watch

India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today with much zeal. Amid the celebrations, Indian Coast Guard shared an incredible video of hoisting the national flag underwater. Many people were left stunned to see this video. (Also Read: Independence Day 2023: Netizens celebrate India’s freedom) Snapshot of Indian Coast Guard hoisting the flag.(Twitter/@ANI)

"Underwater hoisting of the national flag by Indian Coast Guard personnel near Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu on Independence Day," wrote ANI as they shared the video on Twitter. The clip opens to show Indian Coast Guard personnel standing underwater and paying their respects to the national flag.

Watch this video of Indian Coast Guard personnel here:

This video was shared just an hour ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed close to 37,000 times. The share has also garnered more than 2,700 likes. Many even took to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

Here's what people are saying about Indian Coast Guard personnel hoisting the flag underwater:

An individual wrote, "A proud moment for us." A second commented, "Jai Hind." A third shared, "Our crowning achievement of 2023, folks." A fourth added, "Proud of our Army and nation." "Bharat mata ki jai," expressed a fifth.