India beats New Zealand in World Cup after two decades, fans ecstatic

India won the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala by four wickets. Ravindra Jadeja hit the winning runs and guided the team to victory. He scored 39 runs off 44 balls.

Virat Kohli playing a shot during the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match between India and New Zealand at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala.(PTI)

Virat Kohli scored 95 runs off 104 balls, while India skipper Rohit Sharma hit 46 runs off 40 balls. Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Shubman Gill scored 33, 27 and 26 runs respectively.

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami gave a stellar performance and clinched five wickets. Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took one wickets each.

As India maintained its winning streak, emerged victorious against Black Caps after two decades, and topped the points table in the tournament, fans excitedly flocked to X to celebrate.

Here’s how fans reacted to India’s win against New Zealand:

India in Cricket World Cup 2023:

India played its first match in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia and secured a six-wicket victory. It then locked horns with Afghanistan and won by eight wickets. On October 14, the Men in Blue faced Pakistan and registered a seven-wicket win. It also emerged victorious against Bangladesh by seven wickets. Team India will play their next match against the defending champions, England, on October 29 at Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

