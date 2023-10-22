Fans say ‘Take a bow’ as Mohammed Shami picks 5 wickets in match against New Zealand

Mohammed Shami picked up a five-wicket haul in his first World Cup 2023 match while playing against New Zealand in Dharamshala. The cricketer’s outstanding performance has created a chatter among fans, and many took to social media to express their excitement. With several fans posting on X, “Shami” is also trending. From talking about his “comeback” to sharing that he is “on fire” today, people are posting varied posts. Mohammed Shami celebrating after taking a wicket in a match against New Zealand in the World Cup 2023. (Screengrab)

Here’s how fans are reacting to Mohammed Shami’s 5-wicket haul:

“Spectacular Shami. Take a bow,” posted an X user. Several others shared the same phrase to show their appreciation for the cricketer. “Sensational Shami is back. Appreciation post for him as he takes five wickets in Dharamshala,” added another.

“Mohammed Shami took 5 wickets against New Zealand, there is no doubt that Mohammed Shami is the best bowler of India,” joined a third. “Mohammed Shami’s consistent performances are like a timeless classic, delivering joy and excitement every time he steps onto the field. Keep shining, Shami!” wrote a fourth.

India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023:

The teams have given stellar performances since their first match in this 13th edition of ICC Men’s World Cup Cricket. Both have played four matches till now and have emerged as winners against their respective opponents. Today’s match will decide which team’s winning streak will continue.

India and New Zealand are facing each other at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala. India won the toss and opted to bowl first. New Zealand closed the first innings with 273 runs in 50 overs.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON