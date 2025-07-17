India family in AI video appears totally normal – until you look closer

A woman places a cake on a dining table cluttered with water bottles and cutlery. Children standing around the table start clapping their hands as a man appears to blow the candles on the cake. This video of a birthday party looks like it could have been filmed at any middle-class Indian household – but it was actually generated using artificial intelligence. An AI video shows an Indian family celebrating a birthday (Screengrab from an AI video)

Shared by Justine Moore, a partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, the video is a testament to how far generative AI has come in a span of two years.

Gone is the glossy finish that one has come to associate with AI-generated visuals, the crispy “cinematic” output that instantly gives away an AI video. This clip of an AI Indian family makes it clear that in the coming months, it will become harder and harder to distinguish between AI and real videos.

An AI Indian family celebrates birthday

“This is not a real home video,” Justine Moore wrote while sharing the scarily-realistic AI video on X. “We can generate AI videos that look like they were filmed on a sh**ty old camcorder or outdated phone.

“You're no longer limited to crisp, cinematic outputs - we're about to see an explosion in the types of videos made with AI,” she predicted.

Moore said the video was generated using for AI’s new model that combines Flux Pro with Seedance. “It prompts ‘aggressively mediocre home video’ to get this style of output,” she explained.

Mistakes in AI video

The general consensus over the video was that it is surprisingly realistic and could easily fool the casual observer. “This is more Indian than being Indian. We are cooked,” wrote one person. “Very impressive. AI video just keeps getting better,” another said.

However, eagle-eyed viewers did spot some mistakes that made it clear the video was generated using AI.

First, users noticed how the woman’s earrings did not match – she wore a dangling earring in one ear and a stud in the other.

Second, the candle appeared to glow brighter after the man blew it.

Third, the boy standing on the left hand corner appeared to be clapping with just one hand.

Fourth, the text on the man’s t-shirt makes no sense. This is typical of AI content and a dead giveaway.

Lastly, at the beginning of the video, the man appears to be holding a cardboard box that he places below the cake. However, the box seems to disappear once the woman puts the cake on the table.

These five mistakes make it clear that the video is not real and was instead generated using AI.