'India has a different rulebook': Polish woman reveals 15 things she'd happily do in India but never abroad

A Polish woman living in India has amused Instagram users after sharing a lighthearted list of everyday things she happily does in the country but would never consider doing elsewhere.

Polish woman shares her India experiences. (Instagram/@domipatalas)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The post was shared by Instagram user Dominika Patalas Kalra, who often documents her experiences of living in India. Her latest post highlighted the cultural quirks and everyday habits that have become completely normal for her while staying in the country.

15 things she does only in India

In the caption, Dominika listed 15 situations that she embraces in India but would hesitate to do abroad.

She wrote, "I'll happily eat street food in India from a stall with no visible hygiene standards, but suddenly become a food safety expert abroad."

She added that she would get into an auto with a driver she had known for only "12 seconds" and trust him completely. She also joked about crossing roads through traffic without paying much attention to pedestrian crossings, drinking roadside chai "like it's a five star experience", and trusting a random uncle's directions more than Google Maps.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Her list continued with entering someone's home after hearing "Arre, come inside!", smiling through unsolicited advice from aunties on life, marriage and career, eating extremely spicy food while insisting it was "not that spicy", and squeezing into crowded autos, buses and trains with little personal space.

Dominika also mentioned having dinner at midnight, attending weddings where she barely knew anyone, accepting food from neighbours to avoid offending them, calling strangers "bhaiya", "didi", "uncle" or "aunty", spending hours on a plastic chair outside a roadside shop, and claiming to be "5 minutes away" while still at home.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She concluded the post by writing, "India just has a different rulebook."

Watch the full video below:

Internet says she has become 'very much Indian'

The post received a flood of amused reactions from Instagram users, many of whom agreed with every point on her list.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"The last one is so true," one user wrote.

Another joked, "Congratulations. You get your Aadhaar card now."

"So nice to know how well you've adjusted to the lifestyle in India!" commented one person.

Another added, "I'm so glad you have experienced the warmth of India and Indians."

(Also Read: Bengaluru man lists five expenses silently draining your salary: ‘The difference isn’t always income’)

"All this simply means you are very much Indian," read another comment.

Others wrote, "You summed up India pretty well," "Rules are made to be recreated and modified," "Isn't it just the most peaceful life?" and "Just Indian things."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)