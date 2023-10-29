India maintains its winning streak, beats England by 100 runs. Fans react

India and England locked horns today at Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, where the Men in Blue emerged victorious by 100 runs. England won the toss in today’s game and chose to field. They limited India to a score of 229/9 in 50 overs. Despite a strong start by Rohit Sharma, the Indian innings were marked by frequent wicket losses, notably including Virat Kohli’s rare World Cup duck. Skipper Rohit Sharma played well and partnered with various teammates but was unfortunate to fall just 13 runs short of a century, departing at 87. Surya Kumar Yadav and KL Rahul hit a few runs and gave England a good score to chase. India emerged victorious over the defending World Cup champions, England. (AP)

On the bowling front, Mohammed Shami shone with four wickets, sending Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, and Adil Rashid back to the pavilion. Jasprit Bumrah made crucial breakthroughs by dismissing Dawid Malan, Joe Root and Mark Wood, while Kuldeep Yadav clinched Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone’s wicket. Ravindra Jadeja took Chris Woakes’ wicket.

With today’s win, India ascended from the second position to claim the top spot in the points table, while England, which had been languishing at the bottom, continued to occupy the same place with just one win in their six matches thus far. As India won the nail-biting match against England, cricket fans were quick enough to share celebratory posts.

Take a look at some of them here:

India in the Cricket World Cup 2023

India has maintained its winning streak in the ongoing World Cup 2023 by winning all six of their matches. Their World Cup campaign began with a thrilling six-wicket win against Australia. The Men in Blue then faced Afghanistan, triumphing with an eight-wicket victory.

On October 14, the Men in Blue locked horns with Pakistan, securing a win by seven wickets. The winning streak continued as India emerged victorious against Bangladesh by a margin of seven wickets. India then played against New Zealand and secured a four wicket win. This win was momentous as the Men in Blue defeated Black Caps in the World Cup after two decades.

Team India will now take on Sri Lanka at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 2.

