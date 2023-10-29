Watch: Virat Kohli slaps dressing-room chair in utter frustration as reaction after shock WC duck vs ENG goes viral

Virat Kohli was left stunned, as he had to depart for a nine-ball duck in the first innings of India's 2023 World Cup match against England, in Lucknow on Sunday. It turned out to be his first duck in ODI World Cup history, and it also came as a surprise, considering his hot form in the ongoing campaign. Virat Kohli reacts after his nine-ball duck.(Twitter)

Coming in to bat after Shubman Gill (9) lost his wicket in the fourth over, Kohli didn't have a bright start, failing to score a single run in the nine deliveries he faced. In the fifth ball of the seventh over, David Willey sent a length delivery, around middle, which Kohli miscued in the air towards mid-off for an easy catch by Ben Stokes.

After his dismissal, the broadcasters focussed on Kohli, who was seated and in frustration, he could be seen slapping his chair. Since then, the video has gone viral. It also turned out to be Kohli's 16th duck in ODIs and third against England. His first ODI against them came in 2011, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. His second duck vs England came in Dharamshala in 2013. During Kohli's departure, India were reeling at 27/2 in 6.5 overs.

Here is the video:

The first innings also saw Rohit Sharma narrowly miss out on a ton. The India captain slammed 87 off 101 balls, packed with 10 fours and three sixes, as India posted 229/9 in 50 overs. He also came on level terms with Kohli in an elite list of Indian batters to have scored fifty-plus scores in ODI World Cup history. The pair are tied at 12, behind none other than legendary Sachin Tendulkar (21).

The MI captain also completed 18000 international runs, reaching the milestone in his 477th innings. In doing so, he became only the fifth Indian player to go past the mark. The other players in the list are Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly and Kohli. He has 3677 runs in Tests, 3853 in T20Is and 10570 in ODIs. In total, he has 45 tons and 98 half-centuries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON