‘India was mocked, Europe gets empathy’: Polish woman on heatwave reactions

A Polish woman living in India has criticised double standards in media coverage, saying that sympathy is reserved for the West during climate crises while India is mocked as "backward" for similar challenges. Agnieszka Hadała is a Polish woman based in India who recently shared an Instagram video calling out the way India’s struggles are portrayed in global media.

A Polish woman has defended India against double standards in global media coverage. (Instagram/@the_polishtravelgirl)

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“Why is empathy reserved for the West while ridicule is reserved for India?” she asked in the video which shows her dressed in a saree and wearing a bindi.

“When India suffers, it’s called failure”

Hadała noted how India’s suffering is labelled “failure”, while countries in the West are treated with sympathy for similar challenges.

As an example, she cited the recent heatwave that has hit Europe. The Polish woman said that she is currently in Poland where the temperature has touched a previously-unthinkable 35 degrees Celsius.

“When India suffers, it's called failure. When the West suffers, it's called a tragedy. More than 1,000 people have reportedly died in France and more around Europe as an intense heatwave grips the continent. I'm in Poland right now in a mountain region, but the temperature has crossed 35 degrees. Trust me, it feels brutal,” said Hadała.

Heatwave in Europe vs India

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{{^usCountry}} She highlighted how the heatwave has made day-to-day life difficult in Poland, forcing schools to shut down and people to limit outdoor activities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She highlighted how the heatwave has made day-to-day life difficult in Poland, forcing schools to shut down and people to limit outdoor activities. {{/usCountry}}

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“Schools are shutting, outdoor activities are being restricted, roads are melting, railway tracks are melting, power systems are failing with increased cooling demand. Many homes and offices don't even have air conditioning or a fan like we have in India.

(Also read: ‘Is 43°C in Europe the same as India?’ X post on heatwave comparison sparks debate)

According to a BBC report, Poland recorded an all-time record temperature of 40.5C on Sunday.

Hadała highlighted how many parts of India regularly see 40 degree Celsius weather.

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“Now, think about this: in India, 35 degrees is considered pleasant in many places. Indian summers regularly cross 40 degrees, and in several regions, even touch 50 degrees Celsius. Yet, whenever India faces a challenge, foreign media is quick to call India "backwards." But today, where are those headlines?” she questioned.

On viral visuals of Indians sleeping on beach

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Finally, she defended the viral visuals of Indians sleeping at Mumbai’s Versova beach during a power cut to find some relief from the heat. The Polish content creator said that while Indians were mocked for sleeping outside, Europeans doing the same are treated with empathy.

“Remember when photos of an Indian sleeping on Versova Beach or in parks during power cuts were circulated around the world? They became memes, they became jokes. India was mocked,” she said.

“Today, across parts of Europe, people are spending nights sleeping on beaches and grass in parks because that's the cheapest air conditioning option they have. This time, the world doesn't mock them—it empathizes. And empathy is exactly what every human deserves,” she said.

“Climate extremes are a global reality”

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In the latter part of the video, the woman said her message was not about ignoring India’s challenges but about questioning what she described as an unequal global narrative.

She acknowledged that India continues to face issues such as poverty, infrastructure gaps and development challenges. However, she argued that comparisons between India and Western countries often ignore the difference in scale.

(Also read: Deaths, melting tram tracks, cooking food under Sun: Battles of Europe heatwave)

“Climate extremes are being a global reality. No country is immune. Yet, somehow, only India is expected to be perfect,” said Agnieszka Hadała.

She explained that managing a country with a population of around 1.4 billion people comes with challenges that are different from those faced by smaller nations. Using the example of managing a family, she said running a household of two people cannot be compared with managing the needs of hundreds of people at once.

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“Despite that, India has built one of the world's largest metro networks, expanded highways, airports, digital payments, affordable cooling, and public infrastructure at an unprecedented pace over the last decade… Criticize India where criticism is deserved, but celebrate India's achievements with the same confidence. Because if we don't respect our own country, no one else will,” she concluded.