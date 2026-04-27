‘India wins on comfort, Sweden on work-life balance’: Chennai woman compares cost of living for family of 3

A Chennai woman living in Sweden has sparked a discussion online after comparing the cost of living in India and Sweden for a family of three. Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Shobs, shared a video in which she broke down how far a ₹40 lakh per annum salary in India goes when compared with 55,000 Swedish Krona per month in Sweden.

A Chennai woman broke down India vs Sweden expenses and said India offered comfort while Sweden offered balance.(Instagram/shobs_in_sweden)

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(Also read: Indian woman reflects on 10 years in Sweden: ‘Everything costs so much more now’)

The text overlaid on the clip read, “40 LPA in India versus 55 thousand SEK per month in Sweden for a family of three.”

In the caption, she wrote, “India, 40 LPA, family of 3. In-hand per month: approximately ₹2,28,000 to ₹2,35,000. Rent (2BHK): ₹15,000 to ₹35,000 in metro cities. Groceries: ₹8,000 to ₹12,000. Transport: ₹1,500 to ₹2,500 (public) or ₹8,000 to ₹15,000 (own vehicle). Utilities plus internet: ₹3,500 to ₹5,000. Eating out (4 to 6 times a month): ₹5,000 to ₹8,000. Insurance (health plus life): ₹3,500 to ₹6,000. Childcare or school: ₹15,000 to ₹35,000.”

India versus Sweden

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{{^usCountry}} She then shared a similar breakdown for Sweden, writing, “Sweden, 55,000 SEK per month, family of 3. In-hand per month: approximately SEK 35,000 to 36,500 plus SEK 1,250 child allowance (auto-paid). Rent (2BHK): SEK 10,000 to 14,000 in a mid-size city or SEK 14,000 to 19,000 in Stockholm. Groceries: SEK 5,000 to 6,500 (shop at Lidl to save). Transport: SEK 1,090 to 1,900 (public, kids under 7 travel free). Utilities plus internet: SEK 1,500 to 2,400 (heating spikes October to March). Eating out (4 to 6 times a month): SEK 2,000 to 4,000. Insurance: SEK 0 to 500 (healthcare almost fully covered by the state). Childcare or school: SEK 1,382 (government-capped), and school from age 6 is free.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She then shared a similar breakdown for Sweden, writing, “Sweden, 55,000 SEK per month, family of 3. In-hand per month: approximately SEK 35,000 to 36,500 plus SEK 1,250 child allowance (auto-paid). Rent (2BHK): SEK 10,000 to 14,000 in a mid-size city or SEK 14,000 to 19,000 in Stockholm. Groceries: SEK 5,000 to 6,500 (shop at Lidl to save). Transport: SEK 1,090 to 1,900 (public, kids under 7 travel free). Utilities plus internet: SEK 1,500 to 2,400 (heating spikes October to March). Eating out (4 to 6 times a month): SEK 2,000 to 4,000. Insurance: SEK 0 to 500 (healthcare almost fully covered by the state). Childcare or school: SEK 1,382 (government-capped), and school from age 6 is free.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “Note: All the above estimations are approximately calculated and not exact amounts. Who wins? If you want comfort (maid) and a good social life, India wins. If you want work life balance and an abroad lifestyle, Sweden wins.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip garnered several reactions from social media users, with many debating whether the comparison depended more on lifestyle than salary. One user wrote, “India wins for family support and daily convenience.” Another said, “Sweden wins only if you value peace, clean air and work life balance.”

(Also read: Indian techie in Sweden shows how fast government offices work compared to India: ‘No queue drama, no waiting’)

Others felt Sweden offered better public systems. “Childcare and healthcare make a huge difference in Europe,” one user wrote. Another said, “In India, savings may be higher, but stress is also higher.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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