India-born Abhishek Awasthi, who moved to Australia as student, becomes mayor of Greater Bendigo

India-born Abhishek Awasthi has been elected Mayor of the City of Greater Bendigo in Australia, becoming the first person of Indian origin to hold the position. He was unanimously elected for the 2026-2027 term at a special meeting of the Greater Bendigo City Council on Monday evening, November 9. Abhishek Awasthi has been elected mayor of Australia's Greater Bendigo.

The election was held at The Capital theatre in Bendigo, with around 250 people attending the event. Councillor Andrea Metcalf was elected Deputy Mayor, according to a report in The Indian Sun.

The City of Greater Bendigo is a local government area in Victoria, Australia.

Awasthi, who previously served as Deputy Mayor, will lead the council for a one-year term. He became Greater Bendigo's first Indian-origin Deputy Mayor for the 2024-2025 term, serving alongside then-Mayor Andrea Metcalf.

From international student to Australian mayor According to The Australia Today, Awasthi arrived in Australia in the year 2008 as an international student. He is originally from Mandi, in Himachal Pradesh.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he holds a BTech degree from Uttar Pradesh Technical University. In 2008, he arrived in Australia to pursue a Master of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics at La Trobe University.

After settling in Bendigo in 2010, Awasthi began engaging with local community groups, taking up volunteering opportunities and participating in initiatives aimed at promoting multiculturalism.

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Over time, the city grew into more than just his place of residence and work. It became home to his family and the community he would later represent as a councillor.

He also founded the Indian Association of Bendigo, which was officially formed in 2021. The organisation works to connect Indian families across central Victoria through cultural events, charitable initiatives and community support programmes.