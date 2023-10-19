Indian Air Force shares pic of iconic cricket stadium, asks people to guess its name

India is hosting the 13th edition of the mega cricket event World Cup 2023. The tournament, which started on October 5, is being played across ten different stadiums in India. The Indian Air Force (IAF) took to X to share a picture of one of the stadiums and asked people if they could guess the name correctly.

Can you guess the name of the stadium? (X/@IAF_MCC)

“Bird's eye view of #WorldCup2023. Guess the stadium,” IAF wrote as they shared the image. The picture captured from an elevated perspective shows an empty stadium. Can you guess its name?

Take a look at this tweet by IAF:

The post was shared a few hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 71,000 views and counting. The share has also accumulated nearly 1,700 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the video, and some also recognised the iconic stadium correctly. If you were unable to guess the name, let us help you. It is Muthiah Annamalai (MA) Chidambaram Stadium located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

How did X users react to the pic of the stadium:

“This is emotion,” wrote an X user. “One and only Chepauk,” added another. This iconic stadium is often referred to as Chepauk Stadium based on the name of the locality where it is situated.

“It can be either Mumbai or Chennai. Mumbai Stadium doesn't have that wide beach, so it must be Marina Beach of Chennai. PS: Never Been to Chennai,” expressed a third. “Marina beach is visible, not much there to doubt the correct guess,” commented a fourth.

About MA Chidambaram Stadium:

Chepauk Stadium is the oldest Indian Cricket stadium that is still in continuous use. Formerly known as Madras Cricket Club Ground, this place can accommodate 38,200 people. In the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, a total of five matches will take place at this stadium.

