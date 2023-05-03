Indian artisans weave their way to the Met Gala, design iconic white carpet

Met Gala 2023 was one of the most highly anticipated events of the year. Several celebrities walked down the carpet in extravagant outfits, over-the-top makeup looks, accessories, and more. The A-listers did their best to match their outfits with the theme- 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty.' However, this year's Met Gala also had a massive Indian touch. The white carpet with red and blue stripes at the event was weaved by Indian artisans from Kerala.

Met Gala carpet was weaved by Indian artisans.(Instagram/@Neytt by Extraweave)

Neytt by Extraweave is the company that designed this carpet. The carpet is made out of sisal and hand woven in Alleppey. For the unversed, sisal is a cloth that is made out of green leaves of the agave sisalana cactus plant.

The company recently shared a post about the same on Instagram and wrote, "A huge day for us and for India. We are proud to showcase our beautiful Sisal carpet to the world through Met Gala 2023. Made out of 100% Sisal, woven in Alleppey, and hand-painted in the US. It was an amazing opportunity to share the stage with such talented designers and celebrities."

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over six lakh times. The post also has 24,000 times. Several people have also shared comments on the video.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "So proud and inspiring!! Absolutely speaks about the hard work, belief, and commitment to be here!! Bestest wishes." A second added, "Super proud moment for Alappuzha." A third shared, "This is a big win!" "Wow! Congratulations guys!! This is huge. And the carpet looks great," expressed a fourth.