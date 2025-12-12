Indian billionaire with $5.9 billion net worth takes a bus in Dubai, video goes viral

A video showing Indian billionaire and Lulu Group chairman MA Yusuff Ali taking a bus in Dubai has caught the attention of social media users. A video showed an Indian billionaire travelling by bus in Dubai.(TikTok/sajjad.fardese )

The clip was shared on TikTok by a user named Sajjad Fardese and shows Ali boarding the bus and warmly shaking hands with the driver.

In the video, Ali can be heard greeting the driver in Hindi, asking, “Kaise ho? Theek ho?” which translates to, “How are you? Are you well?”

A recent gesture from Dubai’s ruler

The viral video surfaced shortly after another notable moment involving Ali, this time shared by him personally on Instagram. He revealed that he had received a personally signed copy of “Lessons from Life: Part I” from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Sharing a photograph of the book, Ali expressed his gratitude in a reflective caption. “I am extremely thankful to H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for sending me a personally signed copy of the latest book Lessons from Life: Part I. As a visionary leader blessed with great wisdom and knowledge, I am sure the present and future generations can learn a lot from the life of His Highness. I am also grateful to His Highness for considering me to receive this book,” he wrote.

The post also revealed a handwritten note inside the book. Sheikh Mohammed wrote, “Dear Yusuff Ali MA, wisdom is the only inheritance that grows richer the more we share it. May you enjoy the read.”

About MA Yusuff Ali

Yusuff Ali is the chairman and managing director of Lulu Group, a global retail and hospitality conglomerate with 256 hypermarkets and malls across the Gulf region and India. According to Forbes, his net worth exceeds 5.9 billion US dollars.