Indian businessman gifts Lamborghini Huracan STO worth 5 crore for son's 18th birthday. Watch

A video of an Indian businessman’s gift for his son on his 18th birthday has gone viral. The clip shows him gifting the young man his “dream car” - a Lamborghini Huracan STO worth ₹5 crore. The heartwarming moment between Vivek Kumar Rungta and his son Tarush will leave you with a big smile. Businessman Vivek Kumar Rungta gifted the Lamborghini Huracan STO to his teenage son. (Instagram/lamborghini.uae)

Tarush shared the video on Instagram with a love-filled caption. “Overflowing love and gratitude to my amazing DAD Vivek Kumar Rungta for making my 18th birthday beyond magical with the gift of my dream car! Your love and support mean everything to me,” he wrote.

In the video, Rungta enters a Lamborghini dealership with his son. As the video progresses, the yellow-coloured luxury car is unveiled. Towards the end, Tarush shares a hug with his dad.

Take a look at this video of the Lamborghini:

The video was posted last month. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 1.1 million views - and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also collected several likes.

The video of the father-son duo was also posted on the official Instagram page of Lamborghini Abu Dhabi & Dubai. “Beyond the ordinary lies the extraordinary. The Lamborghini STO redefines what’s possible. A warm welcome to the connoisseur who dares to own it,” they wrote.

How did people react to this video?

The post collected tons of comments from people. An individual wrote, “Awesome ride. Congratulations!”

Another added, “Congratulations, brother, you have an awesome ride”.

A third expressed, “Good for him”.

While some reacted with heart emoticons, a few chose fire emojis while responding to the viral video.

About Lamborghini Huracan STO:

According to the official website of Lamborghini, this super-sports car was created with a “singular purpose”, which is to “deliver all the feel and technology of a genuine race car in a road-legal model”.

“Its extreme aerodynamics, track-honed handling dynamics, lightweight contents and the highest-performing V10 engine to date come together, ready to trigger all the emotions of the racetrack in your everyday life,” the company explained.