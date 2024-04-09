 Nita Ambani buys Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII worth ₹12 crore with custom NMA embroidery on headrests. See pics | Trending - Hindustan Times
Nita Ambani buys Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII worth 12 crore with custom NMA embroidery on headrests. See pics

By Arfa Javaid
Apr 09, 2024 07:21 PM IST

The Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII that Nita Ambani bought has a velvet orchid upper body, rose quartz lower body, gold SoE, dinner plate wheels and NMA initials.

“I think we are obsessing a little too much over Nita Ambani’s newest Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB but is crazy this one stands out and yet is somehow very subtle. Velvet Orchid upper body, Rose Quartz lower body, gold SoE, dinner plate wheels and NMA initials embroidered into the headrests, the devil is truly in the details,” reads the caption to the pictures shared on Instagram.

Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII that Nita Ambani recently bought. (Instagram/@automobiliardent)
Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII that Nita Ambani recently bought. (Instagram/@automobiliardent)

Take a look at the pictures of Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII here:

Check out how people reacted to these pictures:

An individual wrote, “How to stand out from other 'petty' Rolls users when you're an Ambani? Spec it as a dual tone and make both tones extremely similar.”

“Back when there was a pink Bentley for Paris Hilton, pink had lost its credibility to be on a car. NMA just brought it back, and HOW!” shared another.

A third added, “Such a beauty.”

“This has to be one of the most tastefully specced cars in their garage. Beautiful,” expressed a fourth.

A fifth joined, “Perfect specced rolls in the world. Prove me wrong.”

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

