Nita Ambani's reaction as Mukesh Ambani dedicates special Gujarati song to her at NMACC

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani dedicated a special song to his wife Nita Ambani during a musical event to celebrate the first anniversary of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani celebrated the first anniversary of NMACC.(Instagram/ambani_update)

Singer Aditya Gadhvi, best known for the hit song “Khalasi”, sang a Gujarati song on stage, which he said was a special dedication from the Reliance Industries chairman to his wife.

“I am singing it here but this song is being dedicated to Nitaben Ambani from Mukesh Ambani,” he told the audience in Gujarati.

Nita Ambani could be seen blushing and covering her face with her palms before the couple sang the song along with Gadhvi.

“I am indebted to the Ambani family who respected and loved me. I got to know that usually Mukeshbhai Ambani goes to fewer programs, but sat till the end in our concert to wish me special wishes after the concert and celebrated my birthday,” Gadhvi wrote in a Gujarati thank-you note on Instagram.

“Mrs. Neetaben Ambani makes each and every artist feel like they are at home.”

See Aditya Gadhvi's post thanking the Ambani's:

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was formally inaugurated on March 31 last year. The NMACC was established to display the sensory journey of India's rich cultural history through costume, performing and visual arts. It is located within the JioWorld Centre in the Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Nita Ambani, who is the chairman and founder of the Reliance Foundation, recently bought a personalised Rolls-Royce Phantom VIII worth over Rs.12 crore. This is the second Rolls-Royce that she owns. Last year, Mukesh Ambani gifted her a Rolls-Royce Cullinan on Diwali.

The Ambanis hosted a grand pre-wedding celebration in Gujarat's Jamnagar for their youngest son, Anant Ambani, who is engaged to Radhika Merchant. The couple is expected to get married in July.

Anant Ambani, who turned 29 on Wednesday, was seen in an orange Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge at a popular mall in Dubai over the weekend. He was accompanied by a security convoy of 20 cars, according to people who spotted him at the mall.