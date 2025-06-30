Indian CEO called out for copy-pasting Florida CEO’s post, changing Stanford to IIT

An Indian founder recently shared a long and well-written reflection on AI and how it is contributing to cognitive decline – only for internet sleuths to discover that his entire post had been copy-pasted from a Florida CEO. The CEO took to LinkedIn to share his thoughts on AI, but readers soon discovered they were not his thoughts at all. A Gurgaon-based founder has been criticised for lifting a Florida CEO's post (Representational image)

Instead, the entire post was copy-pasted from Greg Isenberg, the Florida-based CEO of Late Checkout.

HT.com has reached out to the CEO accused of copy-pasting content. This copy will be updated on receiving a response.

Who is Vihan Pratap Singh?

Vihan Pratap Singh’s LinkedIn profile identifies him as the founder and CEO of Blackrose, a quantitative trading firm headquartered in Gurgaon. He shared a post that the internet later discovered was plagiarized.

What did he post on LinkedIn?

On Sunday, Singh shared a LinkedIn post about meeting a Computer Science graduate from IIT Bombay. “He kept pausing mid-sentence, searching for words. Not complex words - basic ones. Like his brain was buffering,” wrote the CEO of Blackrose about the IIT graduate.

When asked what the issue was, the IIT graduate supposedly replied, “Sometimes I forget words now. I'm so used to having ChatGPT complete my thoughts that when it's not there, my brain feels... slower.”

Singh went on to talk about AI and how it is increasingly being used for writing, problem solving and even thinking. “We're running the first large-scale experiment on human cognition. What happens when an entire generation outsources their thinking?” he asked.

Was the entire post copy-pasted?

The entire post was plagiarised word to word from a post shared by Greg Isenberg in December 2024, with only minor changes.

Isenberg, for example, said that he met a Stanford graduate. Singh changed that to an IIT graduate in his post.

How did the plagiarism come to light?

The plagiarism was discovered when X user Shobhit Bakliwal posted about it. “This guy straight up stole the post and added IIT-B CS grad,” Bakliwal posted on X, sharing a screenshot of Singh’s post alongside the original post from Isenberg.

X users were brutal in their backlash against the Gurgaon-based CEO for copy-pasting and trying to pass off someone else’s words as his own.

“There’s a reason he is the Founder and CEO of his one person company,” wrote one X user. “He could have at least asked ChatGPT to rewrite this text,” another said.