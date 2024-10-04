Indian exec whose wedding Mark Zuckerberg attended says iPhone 16 Pro is ‘waste of time’

An India-born, San Francisco-based tech executive has delivered a critical review of the recently-released iPhone 16 Pro, describing his upgrade from an older model as a waste of time. Aditya Agarwal, who transitioned from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro, expressed his disappointment with the latest Apple device in a post shared on social media platform X. Aditya Agarwal met Mark Zuckerberg in 2005 through a mutual acquaintance.

Agarwal, one of Facebook’s first engineers, currently serves as Managing Partner at South Park Commons. The India-born executive was Facebook's first Director of Product Engineering - a position to which he rose during his six-year tenure with the company. Agarwal’s Goa wedding in 2010 was attended by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

In his X post, Aditya Agarwal said he could not tell the difference between his iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro, which comes with a larger display and more powerful chipset.

“I ‘upgraded’ from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 16 Pro. I literally cannot tell the difference,” Agarwal said. “It took me 24 hours to set up the new phone properly etc. It just feels like a waste of time.”

“And I do not understand where this ‘Apple Intelligence’ is????” added the SPC Fund partner and investor who holds bachelor's and master's degrees in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University.

‘Show, not tell’

Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that Apple is expected to start rolling out later this year. The AI-powered system will draw on a user’s personal context to help them write and accomplish other tasks.

When X user Prashant Mahajan commented on the post to say that “Apple Intelligence is promised update, not available,” yet, Agarwal refused to buy this defense.

“Show not tell. Ship, don't promise,” wrote the techie who built Facebook’s search engine in a high-stakes project ordered by Mark Zuckerberg.

Asked if he noticed a difference in battery life or camera quality, Agarwal said he had “paid for a lot of goddamn charging cables over the years” and did not really care for more battery life.

The iPhone 16 series went on sale last month.