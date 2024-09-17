iOS 18 Apple Intelligence delayed, know when AI features are coming to iPhones

On September 16, Apple started to roll out the new software upgrade, iOS 18 globally. The new OS update for iPhones was first previewed at the WWDC 2024 event. Now after the iPhone 16 series launch, users can finally experience all the new enhanced features. One of the most hyped features for iOS 18 was Apple Intelligence which included a suite of AI tools and features. However, in surprising news, the company is now rolling out AI features with iOS 18 and the iPhone users may have to wait for a month to get their hands on Apple AI. Here’s a detailed Apple Intelligence timeline and what AI features are expected to roll out with gradual iOS 18 updates. (AFP)

Reportedly, the iOS 18 Apple Intelligence features are expected to make its debut with October’s iOS 18.1 update. It was also confirmed that Apple will not release all the AI features at once and it plans to make some of the advanced features available gradually by the end of 2024. Here’s the iOS 18 Apple Intelligence timeline of when all AI features are expected to roll out.

Apple Intelligence features on iOS 18.1 update

The iOS 18.1 beta version is currently live for developers and beta users where several Apple Intelligence features have been spotted. Based on reports, the iOS 18.1 update will include AI-powered notification summaries and smart replies on several iOS apps including Mail and Messages.

There are AI writing tools, AI summaries on Safari, call recordings and transcriptions, movies of memories on the Photos app, and finally the Clean Up tool which removes objects and persons from images. Additionally, Apple is also boosting Siri's capabilities with AI, however, the major upgrades are not expected until next year.

These are the expected Apple Intelligence features coming with next month’s iOS 18.1 update.

Apple Intelligence features on iOS 18.2 update

Apple analyst Mark Gurman reported that Apple may bring Image Playground and Genmoji AI features with the iOS 18.2 update. These two features were also showcased at the WWDC event and it's also available on iOS 18 preview of Apple’s website. Both of these features utilise Apple’s AI image generation capabilities to generate images and emojis.

The Image Playground is a standalone app that generates unique images using AI. It can also be with Siri for users to provide voice-based prompts. On the other hand, Genmoji also uses AI to create personalised or imaginative emojis based on user prompts. The iOS 18.2 is expected to roll out in December.

Apple Intelligence features on iOS 18.3 update

As of now, no new Apple Intelligence features were reported for the iOS 18.3 update and it will likely be a minor update. However, we can not be certain of what Apple has planned for the third iOS 18 update. Apple may plan to bring some fixes or new iOS 18 features apart from AI.

Apple Intelligence features on iOS 18.4 update

The iOS 18.4 update is expected to be rolled out in March 2025 with some major upgrades to Apple Intelligence. According to Gurman, Apple will reportedly bring Smarter Siri features such as personal context, on-screen awareness, and in-app controls. Siri is also expected to be integrated with OpenAI’s ChatGPT to manage complex tasks. Additionally, Apple also confirmed to bring language support to Apple Intelligence that may include Chinese, Japanese, French, and Spanish.