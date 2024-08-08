Indian family picks Bengaluru over Gurgaon as they move back from Australia: 'We're okay with the traffic'

An Indian family, who moved to Australia two years ago, is looking to return to their home country. One of the members took to Reddit to share their thoughts on why the family is considering Bengaluru as their choice of city as they relocate. Bengaluru, India's IT capital, is notorious for its traffic.(PTI)

The family consists of the husband, wife and their child who is five.

"I am considering a move back to India from Australia specifically Bengaluru," the Reddit user said. They had moved from Gurgaon to Australia in July 2022.

They listed several reasons for picking Bengaluru over Gurgaon. The main reason for them to return to India is to be close to their families.

"The reason for moving (to Bengaluru) is the cosmopolitan and vibrant community of Bengaluru. Of course, Indian festivities such as Diwali, Holi, Rakhi, Dussehra, Janamasthmi, Ganesh Chaturthi and multiple other festivals," the user wrote in the post, adding that they're fine with taking a flight from Bengaluru to north India to meet their families.

The NRI, praising the gated communities in Bengaluru, felt that children would get "challenges" in terms of academics and sports on a daily basis.

"We are okay with the traffic as we can take apartments (rental) in the vicinity of office spaces or metro stations," the user said, seeking opinion from people who have moved to Bengaluru with their children, from western countries.

Bengaluru or Gurgaon? Redditors weigh in

Several Redditors responded to the NRI's post, offering their takes. Many asked the family to re-consider their decision of choosing Bengaluru over various reasons, such as the high cost of living and the nightmarish traffic.

“Kids' education is quite expensive here unnecessarily. Every other thing you mentioned is manageable. If u can get somewhere close to your family in north that would be better,” a user said.

“Like some others suggested, trial it for a few months - perhaps during your kids' summer vacation - before solidifying your decision,” another person suggested.

