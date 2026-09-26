Indian founder pays 3.5 lakh for one-week stay in Barcelona, says Europe is ‘way more expensive’ than India

An Indian founder’s video showing the cost of staying in Barcelona has sparked a conversation online about rents and the cost of living in Europe compared with India. During his stay in the Spanish city, the man revealed that a three-bedroom Airbnb apartment cost ₹3.5 lakh for just one week.

An Indian man showed his ₹3.5 lakh Barcelona stay and said European countries felt far more expensive than India. (Instagram/shivhexa.in)

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(Also read: Indian woman in Sweden busts ‘biggest myth’ about living in Europe: ‘Moving here doesn’t make you rich’)

Taking to Instagram, Shiv Pratap Singh shared a detailed walkthrough of the apartment while comparing accommodation costs in Barcelona with those back home.

“If you live in India and think that inflation has gotten very high and rents are very high in India, right now I am in Barcelona, Spain. Let me show you what it’s like here. We have taken a 3BHK apartment from Airbnb that cost us 3.5 lakh rupees in Indian currency,” Singh said.

Inside the ₹ 3.5 lakh Barcelona apartment

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{{^usCountry}} Singh began the tour from the living room, which featured a sofa, dining table and television, before moving on to the kitchen. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Singh began the tour from the living room, which featured a sofa, dining table and television, before moving on to the kitchen. {{/usCountry}}

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“So, what is inside this apartment? Let me give you a walkthrough. Right now, I am standing here in a living room. There is a sofa placed here, a dining table here, and a TV mounted here. Alright, now let me take you to the kitchen,” he said.

He added that the kitchen was equipped with appliances including a refrigerator and oven, although guests were required to arrange their own groceries.

Singh then showed the three bedrooms, wardrobes and bathrooms inside the property. One of the highlights of the apartment, according to him, was its spacious balcony.

“And yes, you get a balcony too. The balcony is very nice, quite spacious. You could host a get-together of about 20 people here on the balcony. You can comfortably set up tables and sit out here, host a party,” he said.

Comparing costs with India

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Concluding the video, Singh argued that travelling or living across Europe could feel significantly more expensive than India.

“Pick any European country, go to any country, and compared to India, you will find it way more expensive,” he said.

The clip was shared with the caption, “ ₹3.5 lakh rent for just one week in Barcelona. Is India really that expensive?”

Watch the clip here:

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How did social media react?

The post drew a handful of reactions from viewers. One user wrote, “Barcelona is definitely not cheap.” Another commented, “The balcony alone looks massive.” A third viewer said, “European rents can be shocking.” Another added, “Barcelona is one of Europe’s expensive cities.”

(Also read: ₹1 lakh in India">‘There is absolutely no need’: Indian man in Europe says don’t move abroad if you earn ₹1 lakh in India)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)