‘There is absolutely no need’: Indian man in Europe says don’t move abroad if you earn ₹1 lakh in India

An Indian man living in Europe has sparked a discussion online after sharing his perspective on whether people earning a comfortable salary in India should consider moving abroad. He argued that while overseas jobs may appear financially attractive, higher living costs, loneliness and being away from family can significantly change the equation. An Indian man shared why loneliness, high costs and family distance made moving abroad less appealing. (Instagram/rao_in_malta)

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‘There is absolutely no need to move abroad’ Taking to Instagram, Manish Yadav shared a video on his account @rao_in_malta, saying people earning between ₹70,000 and ₹1 lakh a month in India may not necessarily benefit from relocating overseas.

"If you are earning 1 lakh rupees in India, is there any need to go abroad? So brother, my opinion is that if you are earning 1 lakh rupees—not just 1 lakh, even if you are earning 70,000 to 80,000—there is absolutely no need to move abroad, brother," he said.

Yadav acknowledged that there is money to be made abroad but stressed that it often comes with considerable personal struggles.

"Going abroad means... look, there is money abroad, but look at how much struggle there is," he said, adding that people living overseas may miss their families, children and relatives, especially during weddings, deaths or other important family occasions.

He also spoke about loneliness, saying, "Brother, you feel very lonely here. Nobody here cares about you. Neither is anyone coming to talk to you, nor anything else. You are just lying in your room alone like a statue."

(Also read: ‘€1,500 salary isn’t the same as ₹1.5 lakh’: Indian man in Finland explains Europe’s cost-of-living reality)

Savings may not match expectations Yadav further claimed that higher overseas salaries do not automatically translate into substantially higher savings because of rent and other living expenses.

"Here, even if you earn 1.5 lakh, you won't be able to save. The savings will only be around 40,000 to 50,000 rupees. To make it worthwhile coming here, you should earn at least 2 lakh, 2.5 lakh, or 3 lakh. And not every job pays that kind of salary, brother. Rest is entirely up to you," he said.

Watch the clip here: