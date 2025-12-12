Indian man calls out fellow Indian for secretly photographing foreign women on Thai beach: ‘Sabka naam kharab hota hai’

An Indian man has sparked a debate on civic sense after sharing a video from Thailand that shows a fellow Indian allegedly secretly photographing foreign women on a beach. An Indian man called out inappropriate beach behaviour after spotting a fellow Indian secretly photographing foreign women in Thailand.(Instagram/wanderwithrishabh)

The clip was posted on Instagram by a user identified as Rishabh Yadav and has since drawn mixed reactions online.

In the video, a man can be seen sitting with a group of Indians on a beach while using his phone camera to zoom in and capture images of women nearby, apparently without their consent.

The text overlaid on the clip read, “Shameful things that some people do and naam sabka kharab hota hai.”

Caption calls for better civic sense

Sharing the clip, Yadav strongly criticised what he described as a lack of basic civic responsibility. In his caption, he wrote, “These guys were continuously taking photos with deep zoom! They also left some trash on the beach. This was in Thailand. Civic sense is something that we really need to teach now deeply into the roots.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Social media reactions pour in

The video has garnered several reactions, with many users expressing embarrassment over the behaviour shown. One user wrote, “This is exactly why Indians get a bad name abroad. Respect and consent are basic things.” Another commented, “If this is true, it is shameful and unacceptable behaviour in any country.”

A third user added, “Travelling does not mean leaving manners at home. Civic sense should come naturally.” Another reaction read, “People like this ruin the experience for everyone else and damage the image of Indian tourists.” One commenter questioned the intent, saying, “We do not know the full context, but if someone is uncomfortable, it is wrong.” Another user remarked, “Littering and secret photography both show zero respect for public spaces and people.”

Another reaction read, “Tourism does not give anyone the right to objectify or invade someone’s privacy.”

One user remarked, “People complain about racism abroad, but then some of us act in ways that invite criticism.” Another added, “Respect the place you visit, or do not travel at all.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)