Indian man completes 'one of the hardest marathons' in the world in 102 hours

Sukant Suki, recently accomplished a feat that most people would find challenging. The man completed one of the world's most difficult marathons, Delirious W.E.S.T in Australia. He completed 350 kilometers in 102 hours and 27 minutes. The Delirious W.E.S.T was held between February 8 and February 12, 2023. As per the official website of the Delirious W.E.S.T, it is rated as one of the top 10 hardest 200 milers in the world.

Suki shared a video on YouTube where he explained the trail and the several challenges that one may encounter while running. He also shared shots and clips of himself completing this marathon. In the post's caption, Suki wrote, "The toughest thing I did in my life, which I might not forget ever!!! It is going to stay with me for the rest of my life, if you can run 350km in that deadly jungle, anything is possible!!! This is a video to inspire you to find your meaning and purpose in life!!!"

Take a look at the clip here:

Suki also shared another clip on his Instagram where he was seen reaching the finish line.

Take a look at the video here:

The Instagram video was shared on February 12. Since being posted, it has gained several likes and comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual in the post's comments wrote, "So Proud of you." Another person added, "Congratulations Suki on a wonderful achievement. You did it." "Oh my God!!! You did it!!! Super amazing," posted a third.

