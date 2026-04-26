Indian man in Belgium reveals why many Indians abroad hesitate to return: ‘It’s work-life balance’

An Indian man working in Belgium has sparked a discussion online after sharing why many Indians living abroad find it difficult to return home. According to him, the reason is not always cleaner air, better roads or civic sense, but the way work and personal time are treated in Europe.

An Indian woman explained why better work life balance overseas made returning to India difficult.(Instagram/alekhverse)

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(Also read: ‘I got fired from my job’: Bengaluru woman says her life revolved around stress, deadlines)

Alekh Shrivastava shared his thoughts in a video on Instagram, where he said that people often assume Indians do not want to return once they experience a better quality of life abroad. However, he argued that the comfort of life in India is often much higher in many ways.

‘The biggest reason is work life balance’

In the video, Shrivastava said, “I am currently working in Belgium, and I often hear from many people that once you get used to the clean air, clean water, better roads, and better civic sense here, no one wants to return to India. Honestly, that is not true at all. If you weren't born and brought up here, you’ve spent 25 to 30 years breathing that same air and drinking that same water. In India, you have Zomato, Blinkit, house help, the comfort level there is far better than it is here.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then explained what, in his view, makes the decision complicated for Indians abroad. “So, what is the real reason people can't return even if they want to? The biggest reason is the work life balance here. Here, 5 PM means work is over, and after that, you can live your real life. In India, 5 PM often gets the response, 'Brother, is it a half day today?' Taking a two to three week vacation here is quite normal; there's no drama. In India, even a three day leave feels like a loan application. On top of that, the manager asks, 'Who is your backup?' I think to myself, I am the backup!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then explained what, in his view, makes the decision complicated for Indians abroad. “So, what is the real reason people can't return even if they want to? The biggest reason is the work life balance here. Here, 5 PM means work is over, and after that, you can live your real life. In India, 5 PM often gets the response, 'Brother, is it a half day today?' Taking a two to three week vacation here is quite normal; there's no drama. In India, even a three day leave feels like a loan application. On top of that, the manager asks, 'Who is your backup?' I think to myself, I am the backup!” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

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The clip was shared with a caption that read: “Living in Europe made me realise one thing…It’s not about clean air, fancy cities, or lifestyle upgrades. The real difference is how life is structured around time. 5 PM here feels like life begins. In India, 5 PM often feels like work is just shifting shape. Maybe that’s why the “should I go back or not” dilemma never really ends. Just an observation from Belgium.”

(Also read: Indian man working at European MNC highlights 'chill' work culture: 'No constant pressure, flexible timings’)

Internet reacts to his observation

The video drew several reactions from social media users, with many agreeing that work culture plays a major role in the decision to stay abroad. One user wrote, “This is exactly what people don’t understand, it is not about luxury but about having time to live.” Another said, “Work life balance is the real lifestyle upgrade abroad.”

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(Also read: ‘We don’t believe in work-life balance’: Indian CEO gets blunt advice from Chinese entrepreneur)

One person wrote, “Comfort in India is unmatched, but time is the one thing people miss the most.” Another said, “European work culture makes you realise how important personal time actually is.” A user also shared, “This is why many people are confused about returning. Family is in India, but life feels more peaceful here.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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