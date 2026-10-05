Indian man in Canada flies home to surprise family for housewarming: ‘What’s the point of earning so much if…’

Living abroad often comes with the promise of better opportunities and financial growth, but staying thousands of kilometres away from family can also mean missing important moments back home. An Indian man living in Canada captured this dilemma in a video before revealing that he had decided not to let distance keep him away from a special family occasion. An Indian man living in Canada surprised his family in India after sharing the emotional cost of staying abroad. (Instagram/aalsiiindian)

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Pratik Chaudhary shared the video on Instagram, where he initially spoke about the disappointment of potentially missing the housewarming ceremony of his family's new home in India.

“We bought a new house in India, and there is a puja (housewarming ceremony) at that house. I'm not gonna be there. So what's the point of coming so far from home, staying so far from family, earning so much money, when even after spending money and buying a ticket, you just can't go?” he said.

The text overlaid on the video read, “The worst part of living abroad.”

A surprise twist However, the video soon takes a cheerful turn. Chaudhary changes his mood and reveals that he had, in fact, decided to travel to India and surprise his family rather than miss the occasion.

“That's why I left! You shouldn't miss important moments; you should surprise your family. That’s the biggest advantage of living far away. You can drop by anytime out of the blue!” he said.

The clip then shows Chaudhary arriving in India and surprising his family, turning what initially appeared to be a reflection on the emotional cost of living abroad into a heartwarming reunion.

Watch the clip here: