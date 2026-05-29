Indian man in Japan calls country ‘most comfortable trap’, says easy life can kill ambition

An Indian man living in Japan has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he feels the country’s highly comfortable lifestyle can sometimes become a “trap”. Taking to Instagram, Darshan said that while Japan offers cleanliness, safety, punctual public transport and a high quality of life, the same comfort can also make people complacent.

An Indian man said Japan’s clean, safe and efficient lifestyle made it hard to stay ambitious. (Instagram/unfiltered_gaijin)

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Indian man calls Japan a ‘comfortable trap’

In the video, Darshan said, “Japan is the most comfortable trap in the world. Trains are always on time, food is incredible, the city is clean, safe, and beautiful. Uh, every season has something great to offer. Uh, from snowboarding to surfing, you can do everything here. You can genuinely live a great life with an average salary, without even trying too hard.”

He added that the real problem begins when life becomes so smooth that people stop feeling the urge to push themselves. “And that's exactly the problem. So, when everything is working so perfectly, you don't want to hustle. Everything is so comfortable and, uh, you'll, you fall into this very complacent lifestyle. Uh, yeah, there is no need for hustling,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Darshan further said that, in his view, the percentage of people who hustle in Japan is lower compared to some other countries. “I fell into this trap, uh, for a while, and it took me time to realize I have become very co- comfortable with my life. And, uh, forget about escaping the loop, the hardest part is even finding such people who are really hustling,” he said. Caption adds to the debate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Darshan further said that, in his view, the percentage of people who hustle in Japan is lower compared to some other countries. “I fell into this trap, uh, for a while, and it took me time to realize I have become very co- comfortable with my life. And, uh, forget about escaping the loop, the hardest part is even finding such people who are really hustling,” he said. Caption adds to the debate {{/usCountry}}

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The video was shared with a caption that read, “Trains run on time. Food is incredible. The city is clean and safe. You can live a good life without trying too hard. And that’s exactly the problem with Japan.”

Darshan also compared his experience with friends in the United States, adding, “My friends in the USA are exhausted surrounded by people building and grinding and wants to take break just to breathe. Meanwhile I’m in Japan trying to find people who want to build something and pump the external motivation.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to his take

The clip has drawn a few reactions online, with several users agreeing with his perspective while others questioned whether comfort should really be seen as a problem.

One user wrote, “Agree with this perspective! Life can get pretty comfortable here.” Another added, “I think that's the whole charm of Japan.” A third reacted, “Ohhhh love to be trapped there.”

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However, not everyone agreed with the idea that a comfortable life is a negative thing. One user commented, “But what's actually wrong with being comfortable? Maybe our Indian mindset has conditioned us to feel guilty whenever we're not anxious, stressed, or constantly struggling.”

Another person shared a similar experience and wrote, “That's true I feel the same It's too comfortable.” A user offered a counter view, saying, “Humans complain about struggle and then complain about comfort too. Japan offers comfort and stability. What you do with it is up to you. If comfort is the “problem,” nobody is forcing you to stay here.”

(Also read:₹3 lakh in taxes’"> Bengaluru techies in Japan reveal salary details, mention paying ‘ ₹3 lakh in taxes’)

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)