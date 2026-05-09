Indian man in Singapore warns of ‘comfort trap’ after 7 years abroad: ‘Don’t let your lifestyle become your cage’

An Indian man living in Singapore for seven years has shared his thoughts on why many expats find it difficult to leave the country despite initially planning to stay only for a short period.

An Indian man claimed Singapore’s ‘comfort trap’ made many expats afraid of returning to normal life.(Instagram/framethequest)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Indian woman in Singapore compares life after moving from India: ‘Still not over how it functions so well’)

Taking to Instagram, Swapnil Vichare posted a video in which he spoke about what he described as the “comfort trap” of life in Singapore. According to him, the biggest challenge for many expats is not strict rules or fines, but the highly organised and comfortable lifestyle that gradually becomes difficult to give up.

(Also read: Indian man in Singapore says ‘surviving here is hard’, explains why he feels more at home there)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In the video, he said, “The most dangerous thing in Singapore is not the fines, it's the comfort trap. You live in the condo, the helper, weekend trips to Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and suddenly your lifestyle cost matches your salary. You want to leave but you can't because you are addicted to efficiency. You have traded your freedom for the perfectly managed life. I have seen people stay 10 years longer than they planned because they are simply terrified of a normal life again.” ‘The golden handcuffs’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the video, he said, “The most dangerous thing in Singapore is not the fines, it's the comfort trap. You live in the condo, the helper, weekend trips to Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and suddenly your lifestyle cost matches your salary. You want to leave but you can't because you are addicted to efficiency. You have traded your freedom for the perfectly managed life. I have seen people stay 10 years longer than they planned because they are simply terrified of a normal life again.” ‘The golden handcuffs’ {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that read, “The golden handcuffs: Why most expats never leave Singapore. I’ve been in Singapore for 7 years, and I’ve seen the same pattern play out a hundred times. It starts with the pay jump. Then comes the 25th-floor condo, the helper, and the routine weekend trips to Bali or Phuket. Suddenly, your "standard of living" becomes your "minimum requirement."” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip was shared with a caption that read, “The golden handcuffs: Why most expats never leave Singapore. I’ve been in Singapore for 7 years, and I’ve seen the same pattern play out a hundred times. It starts with the pay jump. Then comes the 25th-floor condo, the helper, and the routine weekend trips to Bali or Phuket. Suddenly, your "standard of living" becomes your "minimum requirement."” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He further wrote, “You aren’t staying because you love the work anymore, you’re staying because you’ve forgotten how to live without the efficiency. This is the comfort trap. You trade your freedom for a perfectly managed life.”

Vichare also pointed out that the idea of returning to a less structured environment can feel intimidating for many. He added, “The thought of going back to a world with "normal" friction, unreliable transport, high taxes, no help, becomes terrifying. I call it the efficiency tax.”

Watch the clip here:

Social media reacts

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The clip has received a few reactions, with several users discussing whether comfort can sometimes limit personal growth. One user wrote, “This is so true, comfort becomes a silent addiction.” Another said, “Singapore makes life so smooth that moving anywhere else feels like a downgrade.”

(Also read: Domestic worker in Singapore alleges British Indian family made her sleep on yoga mat: ‘I felt uncomfortable')

A third user commented, “Golden handcuffs is the perfect phrase for this.” Another wrote, “People don’t talk enough about how lifestyle inflation traps expats.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON