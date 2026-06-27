Indian man in UK shocked to discover his car has no AC during heatwave: ‘Even Maruti 800 had AC’

An Indian man living in the UK has shared his surprise after discovering that the car he bought three months ago did not have air conditioning at all. The incident came to light amid a heatwave, when he tried to use the AC for the first time and found that it was not cooling.

An Indian man in the UK was shocked after a mechanic told him his car had no AC at all. (Instagram/delhitolondon_)

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(Also read: Europe swelters under deadly 'Omega' heatwave, more records broken)

Taking to Instagram, Mukul Sharma shared a video from inside his car, explaining how he initially assumed that the AC gas may have leaked. However, a visit to the mechanic revealed something he had not expected.

Mechanic told him the car had no AC

In the video, Sharma said, "Let me tell you how unprepared the UK was for this heatwave. So I got this car like three months ago. So I didn't use the AC for the first two months and the last two weeks I thought like, it's really hot now, it's finally time to turn the AC on. I turned the AC on, and it wasn't cooling. So as any other normal person would think, I thought maybe the gas has leaked, I need to refill the gas, so I booked it with the mechanic. I gave my car in, I went after one hour, I asked them if the car is okay and the guy said, 'Where do you want me to refill the gas? There's no AC in your car.' I was like, 'What do you mean there's no AC in the car?' He was like, 'Your car was manufactured without AC.' I was like, 'No, that can't be true. Even Maruti 800 in India had AC, man. That's such an old car.' He opened the Google and he showed me, in UK, some brands made cars in specific years, there's just heater and fan in it. Now I'm stuck with this car in this heat, and you can't even install the AC if it doesn't come with it because there's no space in the bonnet, there's they haven't given enough space. Oh my God."

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The clip was shared with the caption, "Check this before buying a car in the UK."

Watch the clip here:

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Internet reacts to the video

The video drew several reactions from viewers, many of whom were equally surprised. One user wrote, "This is the most UK thing ever, a car with a heater but no AC." Another said, "Bro, even old Indian cars had better summer preparation than this." A third commented, "This is why you check every single feature before buying a used car abroad." Another added, "The mechanic asking where to refill the gas is too funny."

(Also read: Man attempts to cook eggs using sunlight amid 44°C Odisha heatwave)

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)