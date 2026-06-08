Indian man’s loud phone call on Swiss train sparks debate on public etiquette: ‘We carry the reputation of our country’

A post by Indian travel vlogging couple Shreya and Krishna has reignited an old debate about civic sense and how Indians are perceived when travelling overseas. The couple shared a video from a train journey in Switzerland, expressing embarrassment after a fellow passenger's loud phone conversation disrupted an otherwise quiet place.

What the video shows

A loud phone conversation on an otherwise quiet train has sparked a debate on civic sense. (Instagram/@thewanderluxduo)

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In the video, Shreya was seen sitting inside a train while a passenger can be heard speaking loudly in the background. The carriage was mostly empty and no one else spoke, so the man’s voice carried and disturbed other passengers.

Describing the incident as "one of the most embarrassing moments" of their Switzerland trip, the couple said they were struck by the contrast between the noisy phone call and the behaviour of other passengers.

"We were on a quiet train where everyone was respecting the shared space. Then a passenger started talking so loudly on a phone call that people sitting in other compartments could hear the entire conversation," they wrote.

(Also read: ‘Lack of civic sense’: Indian travellers face backlash for using bags to reserve queue spots in Thailand)

‘It became an impression of Indians’

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{{^usCountry}} The couple stressed that the issue was not merely the disturbance caused by the noise — it was the fact that the man’s behaviour was giving a bad reputation to all Indians. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The couple stressed that the issue was not merely the disturbance caused by the noise — it was the fact that the man’s behaviour was giving a bad reputation to all Indians. {{/usCountry}}

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"What disappointed us wasn't the noise. It was knowing that for many people around us, this wasn't just one person's behavior. It became an impression of Indians as a whole," they said.

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Shreya and Krishna further argued that travellers represent more than themselves when they are abroad. "When we travel abroad, we don't just carry a passport. We carry the reputation of our country."

“Civic sense isn’t about following rules. It’s about respecting the people around us,” they added, advising Indians travelling abroad to be respectful of shared spaces.

A debate on civic sense

The post touches on a recurring conversation on social media about civic sense, public etiquette and how Indians conduct themselves in shared spaces both at home and abroad.

“When someone is talking loudly OR playing music without earphones I immediately confront them. Somebody has to. Doesn’t matter what their ethnic group is or nationality is,” wrote one person in the comments section.

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(Also read: Indian-American exec criticises Indian ‘aunties’ for disrupting quiet Vietnam cruise with loud singing)

“The interesting part is that Swiss passengers never said anything. They were just quietly looking around. That’s what made the situation even more uncomfortable,” another observed.

“Have you seen drunk German men going to carnival? Bachelor parties or football games? You better be confronting and stereotyping them too. Otherwise this is such performative holier than thou behaviour,” one commenter argued.