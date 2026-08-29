Indian man shows deserted office in Germany at 4:58 pm on Monday: ‘Work is just a part of life’

An Indian man living in Germany has sparked a conversation online after sharing a glimpse of his workplace shortly before 5 pm on a Monday. His video, showing an almost deserted office floor before the official end of the working day, has drawn attention to the country’s approach to work-life balance.

An Indian man in Germany shared how employees left the office by 5 pm. (Instagram/mohits_blickwinkel)

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(Also read: Indian woman in Europe shows empty office at 5:15 pm, compares work culture with India)

The man, identified as Mohit, shared the clip on Instagram, where he compared workplace culture in Germany with what employees often experience in India.

Office empty before 5 pm

The video begins with Mohit sitting at his desk and speaking directly to the camera. He then shows his phone, which displays the time as 16:58, or 4:58 pm, on a Monday.

Moments later, he pans the camera across the office floor, revealing rows of empty desks and chairs with seemingly no employees around.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the contrast, Mohit is heard saying: “Want to see the work culture difference between India and Germany? Here, take a look.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the contrast, Mohit is heard saying: “Want to see the work culture difference between India and Germany? Here, take a look.” {{/usCountry}}

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The brief clip appears to suggest that employees at his workplace leave promptly once their working hours are over rather than staying back unnecessarily.

‘Work is just a part of life’

Sharing the video, Mohit also reflected on how work is viewed in relation to personal life.

“Work is important part of life, but emphasis on part! It’s just a part, and it should be treated as one,” the caption of the Instagram post reads.

Watch the clip here:

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The clip adds to the wider discussion around work culture and work-life balance, particularly at a time when long working hours, after-hours communication and expectations of staying late at the office continue to generate debate in India.

In several European workplaces, employees often place greater emphasis on maintaining boundaries between professional responsibilities and personal time. Mohit’s video appears to have resonated with viewers for presenting that difference through a simple everyday moment.

(Also read: Indian techie shows empty office in Sweden at 4:30 pm, says quality of work matters more than hours)

Social media users react

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The post garnered several reactions, with many viewers appreciating the workplace culture shown in the video. One user wrote, “That empty office at 5 pm says everything.” Another remarked, “This is what work-life balance looks like.”

A third person commented, “Work ends when work hours end,” while another added, “This kind of balance is what many employees want.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)