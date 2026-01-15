Indian man takes grandparents to Dubai’s sky high infinity pool, their joyful reactions melt hearts
An Indian man shared a video of his grandparents enjoying a sky high infinity pool in Dubai for the first time.
An Indian man has warmed hearts on social media after taking his grandparents to a sky high infinity pool in Dubai and sharing their reactions online. The video, posted on Instagram, quickly drew attention for its simplicity and emotional appeal.
The man, identified as Ankit, shared a clip showing himself enjoying the elevated infinity pool with his grandparents, capturing a moment that many viewers found both rare and deeply touching.
In the video, the trio can be seen relaxing in the sky high infinity pool, with Dubai’s skyline stretching out behind them. As they take in the view, Ankit asks his grandparents how they are feeling. Both respond with cheerful smiles, saying they feel good and are enjoying the experience.
Watch the clip here:
A simple caption that struck a chord
Ankit accompanied the video with a brief caption that read, “Dadi ji sky pool first time”. The line pointed out that the visit to the sky high infinity pool was a first for his grandmother.
Warm reactions pour in online
The post received a wave of warm responses from Instagram users. One comment read, “This is so wholesome, grandparents deserve experiences like this too.” Another user wrote, “Their happiness is priceless, this is what success looks like.” A third comment said, “Taking dadi and dada to a sky high infinity pool is next level love.”
Several others shared similar reactions. One user commented, “This video made me smile instantly.” Another wrote, “You are giving them memories they will cherish forever.” A further reaction read, “Nothing beats seeing elders enjoy something for the first time.” One viewer added, “Watching this makes me want to travel with my grandparents while I still can.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)