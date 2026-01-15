Indian man takes grandparents to Dubai’s sky high infinity pool, their joyful reactions melt hearts

An Indian man has warmed hearts on social media after taking his grandparents to a sky high infinity pool in Dubai and sharing their reactions online. The video, posted on Instagram, quickly drew attention for its simplicity and emotional appeal. An Indian man shared a heartwarming video of taking his grandparents to a sky high infinity pool in Dubai. (Instagram/ankitranabigmouth)

The man, identified as Ankit, shared a clip showing himself enjoying the elevated infinity pool with his grandparents, capturing a moment that many viewers found both rare and deeply touching.

In the video, the trio can be seen relaxing in the sky high infinity pool, with Dubai’s skyline stretching out behind them. As they take in the view, Ankit asks his grandparents how they are feeling. Both respond with cheerful smiles, saying they feel good and are enjoying the experience.

Watch the clip here: