Indian man wins UAE's top-skilled worker award, takes home 24 lakh, gold coin and Apple watch

Anas Kadiyarakam, a Kerala-born healthcare professional based in Abu Dhabi, has been named the top winner in the ‘Outstanding Workforce’ category at the Emirates Labour Market Awards, one of the UAE’s highest recognitions for employees. For Anas, the honour is the biggest milestone of his 16-year career in the country. (LinkedIn/Bujreel Holdings)

Anas, who serves as Human Resources Manager at LLH Hospital under Burjeel Holdings, won in the ‘Management and Executives’ branch of the skilled workers subcategory, according to a report by Gulf News. He shared the award with Abdullah Albriki, Head of Cybersecurity at Emsteel. Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ceremony saw winners felicitated by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The awards recognise workers who have made exceptional contributions to the UAE labour market and society. In the Outstanding Workforce category, winners were selected across three subsegments: Skilled Workers, Workers at Other Professional Levels and Domestic Workers.

Anas’ journey in the UAE

According to Gulf News, Anas’ journey in the UAE began in 2009 when he joined LLH Day Care Centre as an HR Executive. Over the years, he steadily moved up the ranks, from Senior HR Executive to Assistant Manager, Musaffah Region Manager and eventually Regional HR Manager overseeing hospitals and international projects. His work during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially his leadership of HR operations at the Mafraq COVID-19 Hospital, earned him the Heroes of the UAE Medal and a Golden Visa.

The award comes with a host of rewards, including a trophy, Dh100,000, a gold coin, an Apple Watch and a Faza Platinum Card.

“It felt like the country was telling me that they have seen my growth. The UAE’s private sector is the most dynamic place to learn, especially in healthcare. Every day brings a new challenge and a new opportunity to help the workforce,” Anas told Gulf News.

“I got the chance to grow with my group. My special thanks to our Chairman Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and the management for the trust and responsibilities entrusted to me, which helped me grow,” he added.

He credited his family and thanked Burjeel Holdings’ leadership for their support. “This award is for them too. Their encouragement made every achievement possible,” he said.

“This (the award) motivates me to continue building healthier and more supportive workplaces where people feel valued and can grow. It is my way of contributing to the country that has given me so much,” he added.