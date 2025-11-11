Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
Indian man lauds Dubai’s swift road repair response as pothole gets fixed within hours

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Published on: Nov 11, 2025 06:46 pm IST

An Indian man praised Dubai’s quick complaint response after a road with potholes was repaired in just hours

An Indian man has lauded Dubai’s remarkably swift complaint response system after watching a damaged road being repaired within just a few hours. The video, shared on Instagram by Reshabh Nagpal, has drawn wide attention, with many viewers praising the city’s impressive efficiency.

An Indian man shared how a pothole ridden Dubai road was fixed in just hours after a complaint.(Instagram/theunitexpert)
Nagpal explained that his friend had filed a complaint about a road riddled with potholes. He added that once the issue was logged in the official system, authorities arrived sooner than expected and immediately began the repair work. In his video, Nagpal shows workers clearing, levelling and resurfacing the damaged stretch with striking speed. He added that the entire process unfolded in real time, making the quick turnaround even more impressive.

Nagpal praises Dubai’s meticulous approach

In the final moments of the clip, Nagpal is heard expressing his amazement at the seamless transformation. He says, “And if you see, there are so many people standing on the side, watching how it has been done. Because this is unbelievable. Usually, this could take up to 1 or 2 or 3 weeks or maybe months. This is just done in a few hours. It is 4.30 right now. Road is done and operational. It has been painted as well. This is Dubai. This is why everyone loves Dubai. It is like nothing happened, but everything is done.”

Take a look here at the clip:

Viewers react with admiration and comparisons

Alongside the footage, several users shared their thoughts, many comparing the experience to situations back home. One user remarked, “In India it will take 5 years before the election,” hinting at frustrations with slow road repairs. Another commented, “Things to learn from Dubai,” while someone else added, “That is why this is Dubai.” A fourth person wrote, “That is why it is my favourite city.” Another viewer praised the process, saying, “This is so so so good, we must learn from them.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

