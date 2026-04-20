Indian man working at European MNC highlights 'chill' work culture: 'No constant pressure, flexible timings’

An Indian employee’s post about working at a European MNC has gone viral on Reddit, after they shared details of flexible timings and a low-pressure work environment. In the post titled “I feel so glad I work in a European company…,” the Redditor highlighted flexible schedules, low pressure and a strong focus on learning, contrasting it with the more demanding environments often discussed online.

The Redditor pointed to the benefits of a less stressful environment.(Pexels/Representational Image)

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“I work in a big Europe-based MNC and life is soo good. Office timings are very flexible, on paper it's 11 am to 8pm but me and many of my colleagues go to the office at 2 pm and leave home at 5 pm,” the user wrote.

The employee shared that the team follows structured agile practices, allowing them to take on work within defined limits. “I never felt any pressure or workload since we take tickets for a sprint according to the capex and don't go beyond it,” he said.

The OP also pointed to the benefits of a less stressful environment, including time for upskilling and deeper learning. “I finish my work fast and I think about the best possible way to solve the problem or learn the code base more .I have a lot of time to upskill. I work in an amazing greenfield project and I get to learn so much,” the user wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The Redditor also said that his colleagues are very helpful, and further mentioned a hybrid work setup, with 2-3 days work-from-office. “We have 2-3 days WFO and the rest WFH. Most people don't follow this anyway lol. Most of my team works from home,” he said. “Everyone is chill and respectful,” the user added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Redditor also said that his colleagues are very helpful, and further mentioned a hybrid work setup, with 2-3 days work-from-office. “We have 2-3 days WFO and the rest WFH. Most people don't follow this anyway lol. Most of my team works from home,” he said. “Everyone is chill and respectful,” the user added. {{/usCountry}}

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(Also Read: Delhi techie who works at a 'renowned MNC' says he got ₹9 hike in 2025, no raise this year: 'Underpaid and stuck')

How did social media react?

The post quickly drew reactions from others sharing similar and contrasting experiences.

“Sounds like you’ve landed in a rare sweet spot, good teams, sane workload, and real learning time are hard to find together. Just make sure you keep pushing yourself so the comfort doesn’t slow your growth,” one user wrote.

Another echoed the sentiment, saying, “I work for a British org and honestly its as good as you said. People in EU value life more than work.”

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“I second this opinion. I luckily landed on a European company interview in late 2024. It’s a remote company with no unnecessary noise. What matters is work and everyone is actually focused towards a mission. No nonsense people with helpful nature. I have No strict working hours, but just have to make sure I contribute 8 hours in a day properly. Also, in last 20 months I only had to work on one weekend for 2 hours and only 1 day beyond 8 hours. Life has really being good!” shared a third user.

However, not all response were entirely optimistic. “I have worked for 4 Europeans companies before, but 3 were indian entities with one having worst pressure and work life balance. Its only now that i have smooth weekend, no extra work, also had chance to visit europe. This should be a long haul” one user wrote.

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“Enjoy it but don’t assume it’s the norm. This setup exists because the project is greenfield well-funded and not under pressure yet. Once deadlines tighten or leadership changes chill disappears fast. Good gigs are situational, not permanent,” said one user.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

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