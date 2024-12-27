Indian passport holder gets 10-year US visa, calls it ‘best travel investment’

A travel vlogger recently opened up about the “best investment” she had made that helped her save money, and her X post has intrigued social media users. She expressed that she invested in a 10-year US Visa, explaining how it helped her get heavy discounts while travelling to places like UAE or Turkey. She added that those Indians who love to travel should think about investing in this document. An Indian passport holder’s post about investing in a 10-year US visa has gone viral. (X/@markmeyourze, Unsplash/jmayobres)

“Last year, I secured a 10-year USA visa, and it’s one of the best travel investments I’ve made. For example, I can now get a Turkish e-Visa for just $60, a fraction of the standard cost. When I traveled to the UAE, I paid half the usual visa price, and it was visa-on-arrival & no prior hassle,” Mumbai-based Ami Palan wrote.

“With a valid US visa, Indian passport holders get visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to over 25 countries, making travel more affordable and convenient. Also, with a US visa, countries like Mexico, Costa Rica, and the Philippines allow visa-free entry, making last-minute trips much easier,” she added.

Take a look at the post here:

What did social media say?

Internet users had numerous questions about the woman’s post. A few also shared their own opinions. An individual posted, “Ami, is there any eligibility for such a long-term visa?” Another added, “True. I went to Dubai, and the immigration officer just glanced at my US visa, asked to smile in front of the camera, stamped my passport, gave me a 10gb sim card and let me go. No questions asked. It’s truly amazing how countries trust US Visas affixed on passports.”

A third commented, “Smart move. Access to a broader range of countries with less hassle can really enhance spontaneous travel plans.” A fourth wrote, “Also it’s easier to get visas to other countries too. Like once they see the US visa on your passport, they feel more comfortable granting you the visa for their country.”

What is 10-year US Visa?

According to a report by the University of Rochester, B-1 and B-2 visitor Visas are issued for individuals visiting the US for business purposes or as tourists. Though the validity of these Visas can be up to 10 years, visitors on B-1 or B-2 will only be permitted to stay in the United States for a maximum of six months.