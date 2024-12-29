‘Indian queen rules the board’: Anand Mahindra’s special message for Koneru Humpy after chess win

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy pulled off a sensational win against Irene Sukandar of Indonesia to win the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Champion title. Congratulations have been pouring in on social media following her victory, and the latest one came from Anand Mahindra. In a special post, he praised Koneru. Anand Mahindra’s post for Koneru Humpy after her chess win has gone viral. (X/@NisithPramanik, PTI)

“An Indian Queen rules the board. Thank you Koneru Humpy for making us so proud. And for providing a winning and fitting finale to what has been an absolutely brilliant year for Indian chess!” the business mogul wrote. He concluded his post with clapping and Indian flag emoticons.

His post came as a reaction to a share by the International Chess Federation. “Humpy Koneru is the 2024 FIDE WOMEN'S WORLD RAPID CHAMPION!” the organisation wrote on X, along with a picture of the winner.

Take a look at the post:

Social media is overjoyed:

People posted congratulatory and praiseful posts on Anand Mahindra’s share. An individual wrote, “Congratulations. well done keep going Humpy madam.” Another posted, “Congratulations. Well done.” A third reacted with folded hands emoticons.

Koneru Humpy on her win:

I’m very excited and I feel very happy. In fact, I expected it to be a very tough day, like some sort of tie-break. But when I finished the game, I only got to know when the arbitrator told me, and it was a tense moment for me,” Humpy told PTI.

“So, this is quite unexpected because the whole year I have been struggling a lot and I had very bad tournaments where I just ended up in last place. So, this came as a surprise,” she added.

Her achievement adds to the sensational year for Indian chess. Just a few days earlier, D Gukesh bagged the title of youngest chess champion after defeating China’s Ding Liren.