Indian Railways shares video of beautification at Karnataka’s Dharwad station

“Good thinking and promotion of local talent,” wrote a Twitter user while commenting on the video.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The image shows a local artist at work in Karnataka’s Dharwad station.(Twitter/@RailMinIndia)

If you follow Indian Railways on Twitter, there is a chance you’re aware of the different kinds of posts they often share. While some of their tweets are advisories, others often highlight the developmental works at various stations across the country. Just like this tweet which shows artists engaged in beautification of Karnataka’s Dharwad station.

“Indian Railways has been promoting Local Art and culture under its Station Beautification project. Catch a glimpse of beautification being done at Dharwad station depicting local art and culture,” they tweeted while sharing the video.

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 8,600 views – and counting. It has also received tons of appreciative comments from people.

“Very attractive and a good medium for exposure of local artists,” wrote a Twitter user. “Excellent initiative, should spread across all Railway stations of India,” shared another. “Good thinking and promotion of local talent,” said a third.

Here’s how some others reacted:

What are your thoughts on the video?

