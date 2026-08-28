Indian returns to Bengaluru after years in Germany, surprised JEE rank still matters: ‘Why are we fixated?’

An Indian professional who has spent years in Germany was surprised to find that JEE ranks and college names still feature prominently in conversations in Bengaluru. After nearly a decade abroad, he had grown accustomed to a different way of looking at academic and professional achievements.

Indian professional questions India’s focus on JEE ranks. (Representative Image)

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Mayukh, who moved to Germany after completing his master’s degree in India, shared his experience on X. He said people he met there were generally unfamiliar with Indian undergraduate institutions, including IITs, NITs and Goa University.

He later switched from engineering to pure science and found himself surrounded by researchers from different universities, making his undergraduate background less relevant to his professional life.

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‘Why are we fixated so much on an exam?’

According to Mayukh, the factors that mattered most in his professional life abroad were things such as the reputation of his graduate school, research work, publications, conferences and invited talks.

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{{^usCountry}} That changed when he recently visited Bengaluru for work. He was surprised to find people still asking about JEE ranks or trying to figure out which college someone had attended. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} That changed when he recently visited Bengaluru for work. He was surprised to find people still asking about JEE ranks or trying to figure out which college someone had attended. {{/usCountry}}

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“I had almost forgotten that the JEE was a big deal,” he wrote.

He acknowledged that securing a strong JEE rank is an impressive achievement, particularly at a young age. However, he questioned why the exam continues to be discussed long after someone has entered professional life.

“Why are we fixated so much on an exam taken during adolescence?” he asked, adding that he could understand its relevance during the first few years of a career, but wondered why people in their 40s still bring it up.

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Mayukh ended his post by wondering whether this attachment to academic achievements from adolescence could be linked to “the regret of a missed childhood”.

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How did social media react?

His observation led to a broader discussion about how professional success is viewed in India compared with other countries.

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“The funny thing about moving abroad is realising that the prestige hierarchy you grew up with often means absolutely nothing outside your country,” one user wrote.

Another said they had never been asked about their undergraduate background while working in the US, but found such questions common after starting work in India.

Some users, however, felt early achievements can continue to matter. One person argued that achievements from a young age can serve as motivation during difficult periods, regardless of whether others recognise them.

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Another pointed out that many talented people studied outside the IIT system for different reasons and said that their careers can still progress with time.

“I think it becomes progressively vague as to what achievements really are as you age,” a user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)